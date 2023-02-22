Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA)’s stock price has decreased by -25.50 compared to its previous closing price of 0.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -17.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) by analysts is $1.63, which is $0.97 above the current market price. The public float for AKBA is 181.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.83% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of AKBA was 2.19M shares.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) has experienced a -17.53% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.24% drop in the past month, and a 161.54% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.63% for AKBA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.35% for AKBA stock, with a simple moving average of 53.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for AKBA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AKBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $2 based on the research report published on March 31st of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to AKBA, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 31st of the previous year.

AKBA Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.29%, as shares sank -7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA fell by -17.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8394. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. saw 13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKBA starting from Burke Steven Keith, who sale 1,147 shares at the price of $0.36 back on Aug 31. After this action, Burke Steven Keith now owns 418,016 shares of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., valued at $416 using the latest closing price.

GILMAN STEVEN C, the Director of Akebia Therapeutics Inc., sale 4,567 shares at $0.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that GILMAN STEVEN C is holding 43,430 shares at $1,653 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.23 for the present operating margin

+27.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stands at -132.43. Equity return is now at value -348.40, with -30.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.