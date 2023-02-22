Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: ATNM)’s stock price has decreased by -16.86 compared to its previous closing price of 13.76. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ATNM is 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ATNM is $29.12, which is $19.76 above the current price. The public float for ATNM is 25.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATNM on February 22, 2023 was 303.92K shares.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) has seen a -12.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 4.00% gain in the past month and a -5.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for ATNM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.87% for ATNM stock, with a simple moving average of 40.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATNM

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATNM reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for ATNM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 08th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ATNM, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

ATNM Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.64%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATNM fell by -12.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +81.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.28. In addition, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 7.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2182.17 for the present operating margin

+54.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -2165.56. Equity return is now at value -41.60, with -30.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.66.