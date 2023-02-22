Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 106.74. but the company has seen a -4.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.65. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is $122.72, which is $19.85 above the current market price. The public float for ABT is 1.73B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABT on February 22, 2023 was 4.65M shares.

Make Informed Decisions with Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Stock Updates

The stock of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has seen a -4.49% decrease in the past week, with a -8.13% drop in the past month, and a 1.06% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for ABT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.77% for ABT stock, with a simple moving average of -3.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ABT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ABT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $105 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABT reach a price target of $118. The rating they have provided for ABT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to ABT, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

ABT Trading at -5.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares sank -9.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABT fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.47. In addition, Abbott Laboratories saw -5.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABT starting from Karam Sammy, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $108.75 back on Dec 29. After this action, Karam Sammy now owns 26,462 shares of Abbott Laboratories, valued at $456,750 using the latest closing price.

Ginascol John F, the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT of Abbott Laboratories, sale 11,000 shares at $112.32 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Ginascol John F is holding 111,912 shares at $1,235,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.07 for the present operating margin

+56.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Abbott Laboratories stands at +15.88. Equity return is now at value 23.90, with 11.60 for asset returns.