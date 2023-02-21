Zhihu Inc. (ZH) Stock: A Value Analysis

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE: ZH)’s stock price has decreased by -7.16 compared to its previous closing price of 1.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.19% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for ZH is 534.52M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.28% of that float. On February 21, 2023, ZH’s average trading volume was 7.15M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -7.16 Increase on Zhihu Inc.’s (ZH) Stock

Zhihu Inc. (ZH) has experienced a -14.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.51% drop in the past month, and a 16.73% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.13% for ZH. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.40% for ZH stock, with a simple moving average of 12.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZH stocks, with CLSA repeating the rating for ZH by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZH in the upcoming period, according to CLSA is $1.50 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZH reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $1.80. The rating they have provided for ZH stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 16th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZH, setting the target price at $4.70 in the report published on April 11th of the previous year.

ZH Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.36%, as shares sank -5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZH fell by -12.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7280. In addition, Zhihu Inc. saw 22.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-46.99 for the present operating margin

+52.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zhihu Inc. stands at -43.89. The total capital return value is set at -28.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.01. Equity return is now at value -28.50, with -21.30 for asset returns.

Based on Zhihu Inc. (ZH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.79. Total debt to assets is 1.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.39.