Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CMMB)’s stock price has increased by 26.53 compared to its previous closing price of 1.96. However, the company has experienced a 22.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CMMB is 0.27.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for CMMB is 10.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% of that float. On February 21, 2023, CMMB’s average trading volume was 442.06K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.’s (CMMB) Stock

In the past week, CMMB stock has gone up by 22.77%, with a monthly gain of 9.73% and a quarterly surge of 7.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.15% for Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.79% for CMMB stock, with a simple moving average of -9.58% for the last 200 days.

CMMB Trading at 8.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMMB rose by +21.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1858. In addition, Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. saw -22.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMMB starting from OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd., who sale 336,900 shares at the price of $3.58 back on Jan 03. After this action, OrbiMed Israel GP Ltd. now owns 2,241,274 shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., valued at $1,207,759 using the latest closing price.

Mor George Adi, the Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., sale 7,700 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that Mor George Adi is holding 317,075 shares at $38,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMMB

Equity return is now at value -45.40, with -42.10 for asset returns.