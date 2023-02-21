AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX)’s stock price has increased by 32.34 compared to its previous closing price of 20.50. However, the company has experienced a 51.14% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/23 that AMC Networks Earnings Top Views as Firm Slashes Costs

The price-to-earnings ratio for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: AMCX) is 4.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMCX is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is $19.40, which is -$7.63 below the current market price. The public float for AMCX is 27.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% of that float. On February 21, 2023, AMCX’s average trading volume was 442.64K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for AMC Networks Inc.’s (AMCX) Stock

In the past week, AMCX stock has gone up by 51.14%, with a monthly gain of 58.75% and a quarterly surge of 32.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.86% for AMC Networks Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 47.48% for AMCX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMCX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMCX stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for AMCX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for AMCX in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $48 based on the research report published on July 22nd of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMCX reach a price target of $51, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for AMCX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 14th, 2021.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Underweight” to AMCX, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on March 26th of the previous year.

AMCX Trading at 55.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.54%, as shares surge +58.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMCX rose by +51.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.90. In addition, AMC Networks Inc. saw 73.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMCX starting from Gallagher James, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $40.00 back on Mar 11. After this action, Gallagher James now owns 19,923 shares of AMC Networks Inc., valued at $800,000 using the latest closing price.

Sapan Joshua W, the Executive Vice Chairman of AMC Networks Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $40.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Sapan Joshua W is holding 282,865 shares at $1,632,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.62 for the present operating margin

+47.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMC Networks Inc. stands at +0.25. Equity return is now at value 33.70, with 5.50 for asset returns.