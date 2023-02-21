Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.49 compared to its previous closing price of 5.21. However, the company has seen a -0.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for VUZI is also noteworthy at 1.99.

The average price estimated by analysts for VUZI is $10.67, which is $5.85 above than the current price. The public float for VUZI is 59.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.17% of that float. The average trading volume of VUZI on February 21, 2023 was 956.81K shares.

Vuzix Corporation’s (VUZI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) has seen a -0.82% decrease in the past week, with a 0.84% gain in the past month, and a 5.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.45% for VUZI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.86% for VUZI stock, with a simple moving average of -18.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VUZI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VUZI stocks, with Dawson James repeating the rating for VUZI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VUZI in the upcoming period, according to Dawson James is $15 based on the research report published on December 21st of the previous year 2021.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VUZI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on February 17th of the previous year.

VUZI Trading at 6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VUZI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VUZI fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.23. In addition, Vuzix Corporation saw 32.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VUZI starting from Rajgopal Raj, who purchase 6,565 shares at the price of $4.09 back on Dec 14. After this action, Rajgopal Raj now owns 43,788 shares of Vuzix Corporation, valued at $26,850 using the latest closing price.

Kay Edward William Jr., the Director of Vuzix Corporation, purchase 7,500 shares at $4.15 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Kay Edward William Jr. is holding 177,538 shares at $31,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VUZI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-301.68 for the present operating margin

+4.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vuzix Corporation stands at -306.70. Equity return is now at value -35.00, with -32.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 33.00.