Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE)’s stock price has increased by 6.52 compared to its previous closing price of 5.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 27.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/13/23 that Virgin Galactic Shakes Up Management. The Stock Is Soaring for Another Reason.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SPCE is 1.14.

The public float for SPCE is 223.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 23.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPCE on February 21, 2023 was 8.50M shares.

An In-Depth Look at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s (SPCE) Stock Performance

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has experienced a 27.91% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 31.07% rise in the past month, and a 18.84% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.18% for SPCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.49% for SPCE stock, with a simple moving average of 12.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to SPCE, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

SPCE Trading at 34.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +22.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE rose by +27.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.62. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. saw 83.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Equity return is now at value -59.10, with -34.80 for asset returns.