Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU)’s stock price has increased by 12.86 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (AMEX: UUU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 28.70x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.42. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for UUU is 1.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of UUU was 16.01K shares.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

UUU stock saw an increase of 20.41% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 30.53% and a quarterly increase of -23.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.06% for Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.90% for UUU stock, with a simple moving average of -21.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UUU by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for UUU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.86 based on the research report published on January 15th of the previous year 2013.

UUU Trading at 14.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.00%, as shares surge +18.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUU rose by +20.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Universal Security Instruments Inc. saw 22.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.36 for the present operating margin

+30.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Security Instruments Inc. stands at -0.40.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.