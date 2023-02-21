United States Steel Corporation (X) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X)’s stock price has decreased by -5.94 compared to its previous closing price of 29.79. However, the company has seen a 0.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 01/28/23 that How to invest in ‘green steel’ disrupters: U.S. company gets ArcelorMittal backing and more stocks to watch

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.23. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for United States Steel Corporation (X) is $25.36, which is $1.05 above the current market price. The public float for X is 223.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of X on February 21, 2023 was 6.77M shares.

The Volatility of United States Steel Corporation’s (X) Stock: A 0.25% Ratio for the Week

United States Steel Corporation (X) has experienced a 0.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.37% rise in the past month, and a 16.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for X. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.83% for X stock, with a simple moving average of 19.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of X

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for X stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for X by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for X in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $24 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see X reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $49. The rating they have provided for X stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to X, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 14th of the previous year.

X Trading at 2.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought X to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares sank -0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, X rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.83. In addition, United States Steel Corporation saw 11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at X starting from Buckiso Scott D, who sale 55,119 shares at the price of $25.00 back on Nov 22. After this action, Buckiso Scott D now owns 85,801 shares of United States Steel Corporation, valued at $1,377,975 using the latest closing price.

Grewal Manpreet, the VP, Controller & CAO of United States Steel Corporation, sale 3,505 shares at $33.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 29, which means that Grewal Manpreet is holding 23,913 shares at $115,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for X

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.05 for the present operating margin

+15.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for United States Steel Corporation stands at +11.97. Equity return is now at value 24.90, with 12.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.