GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG)’s stock price has decreased by -7.16 compared to its previous closing price of 5.03. However, the company has experienced a 1.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/13/22 that GrowGeneration Stock Tumbles. The Hydroponics Market Is Slowing.

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 5 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is $5.41, which is $0.74 above the current market price. The public float for GRWG is 57.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GRWG on February 21, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

Understanding the 7.66% Volatility Levels of GrowGeneration Corp.’s (GRWG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, GRWG stock has gone up by 1.97%, with a monthly gain of 10.93% and a quarterly plunge of -29.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.66% for GrowGeneration Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.01% for GRWG stock, with a simple moving average of -0.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRWG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRWG stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for GRWG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GRWG in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $4.50 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to GRWG, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

GRWG Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares surge +9.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRWG rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.88. In addition, GrowGeneration Corp. saw 19.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.55 for the present operating margin

+25.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for GrowGeneration Corp. stands at +3.03. Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -39.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.61.