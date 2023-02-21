Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM)’s stock price has increased by 10.72 compared to its previous closing price of 72.14. However, the company has seen a 7.95% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/26/22 that Tech Investors Can Rent the Dip

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE: BFAM) is above average at 58.90x. The 36-month beta value for BFAM is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BFAM is $79.63, which is $0.38 above than the current price. The public float for BFAM is 57.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume of BFAM on February 21, 2023 was 427.79K shares.

Understanding the 3.41% Volatility Levels of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.’s (BFAM) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) has gone up by 7.95% for the week, with a 5.68% rise in the past month and a 7.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.41% for BFAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.26% for BFAM stock, with a simple moving average of 7.67% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFAM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BFAM by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BFAM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $75 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BFAM reach a price target of $114. The rating they have provided for BFAM stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 29th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to BFAM, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

BFAM Trading at 12.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.02%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFAM rose by +7.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.78. In addition, Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. saw 26.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BFAM starting from Burke Mary Lou, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $75.00 back on Dec 01. After this action, Burke Mary Lou now owns 35,674 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., valued at $262,500 using the latest closing price.

BOLAND ELIZABETH J, the Chief Financial Officer of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that BOLAND ELIZABETH J is holding 98,571 shares at $270,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BFAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.80 for the present operating margin

+22.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. stands at +3.99. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 2.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.