Under Armour Inc. (UAA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA)’s stock price has increased by 1.25 compared to its previous closing price of 10.38. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Clothing Companies Lean on Retailers to Ease Inventory Glut

The price-to-earnings ratio for Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UAA) is above average at 30.73x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.60.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Under Armour Inc. (UAA) is $12.54, which is $2.12 above the current market price. The public float for UAA is 381.36M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UAA on February 21, 2023 was 7.72M shares.

The Volatility of Under Armour Inc.’s (UAA) Stock: A -0.76% Ratio for the Week

UAA’s stock has fallen by -0.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.89% and a quarterly rise of 10.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.12% for Under Armour Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.03% for UAA stock, with a simple moving average of 10.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on December 22nd, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to UAA, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

UAA Trading at -3.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -9.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.62. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw 3.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UAA starting from Rocker Tchernavia, who sale 69,823 shares at the price of $9.32 back on Feb 10. After this action, Rocker Tchernavia now owns 260,291 shares of Under Armour Inc., valued at $650,689 using the latest closing price.

Gibbs David W, the Director of Under Armour Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.60 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that Gibbs David W is holding 50,000 shares at $240,085 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 3.40 for asset returns.