UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.86 compared to its previous closing price of 94.27. however, the company has experienced a -7.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is above average at 7.81x. The 36-month beta value for UFPI is also noteworthy at 1.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for UFPI is $95.17, which is $8.31 above than the current price. The public float for UFPI is 59.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. The average trading volume of UFPI on February 21, 2023 was 225.23K shares.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) has gone down by -7.88% for the week, with a 3.10% rise in the past month and a 9.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.93% for UFPI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.97% for UFPI stock, with a simple moving average of 9.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UFPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UFPI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for UFPI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UFPI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $93 based on the research report published on July 19th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UFPI reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for UFPI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 10th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to UFPI, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

UFPI Trading at 0.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UFPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UFPI fell by -7.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $93.38. In addition, UFP Industries Inc. saw 9.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UFPI starting from WEBSTER PATRICK M, who sale 27,996 shares at the price of $90.73 back on Aug 02. After this action, WEBSTER PATRICK M now owns 236,055 shares of UFP Industries Inc., valued at $2,540,077 using the latest closing price.

MISSAD MATTHEW J, the Chief Executive Officer of UFP Industries Inc., sale 12,500 shares at $93.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that MISSAD MATTHEW J is holding 317,709 shares at $1,165,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UFPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.39 for the present operating margin

+16.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for UFP Industries Inc. stands at +6.00. Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 20.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.67.