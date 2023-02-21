Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC)’s stock price has increased by 10.11 compared to its previous closing price of 1.88. However, the company has experienced a 48.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Australian Company to Build EV Charging-Station Factory in Tennessee

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) is $6.57, which is $5.68 above the current market price. The public float for DCFC is 80.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DCFC on February 21, 2023 was 2.75M shares.

Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) has seen a 48.92% increase in the past week, with a 51.09% gain in the past month, and a 32.69% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.12% for DCFC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 44.25% for DCFC stock, with a simple moving average of -52.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCFC

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCFC reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DCFC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to DCFC, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

DCFC Trading at 45.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.64%, as shares surge +58.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +69.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCFC rose by +48.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.47. In addition, Tritium DCFC Limited saw 23.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DCFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-103.35 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tritium DCFC Limited stands at -148.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.