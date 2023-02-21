CareMax Inc. (NASDAQ: CMAX)’s stock price has increased by 12.38 compared to its previous closing price of 4.04. However, the company has experienced a -1.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/15/21 that Tesla, Dollar Tree, Boeing, Lucid: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted for CareMax Inc. (CMAX) by analysts is $6.75, which is $3.46 above the current market price. The public float for CMAX is 77.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.58% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of CMAX was 481.14K shares.

Trading Update: CareMax Inc. (CMAX) Stock Endures 8.08% Monthly Volatility

The stock of CareMax Inc. (CMAX) has gone down by -1.09% for the week, with a 0.67% rise in the past month and a -9.74% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.08% for CMAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.89% for CMAX stock, with a simple moving average of -15.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMAX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for CMAX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CMAX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $7.50 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMAX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for CMAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CMAX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

CMAX Trading at 17.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.92%, as shares surge +8.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMAX fell by -1.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.39. In addition, CareMax Inc. saw 24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.65 for the present operating margin

+76.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareMax Inc. stands at -2.26. Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -7.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.92.