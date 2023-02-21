Toast Inc. (TOST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST)’s stock price has decreased by -2.75 compared to its previous closing price of 20.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/16/23 that Toast Stock Tumbles After Earnings Miss. But It’s Not a Disaster.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Toast Inc. (TOST) is $23.88, which is $4.39 above the current market price. The public float for TOST is 328.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOST on February 21, 2023 was 5.62M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -2.75 Increase on Toast Inc.’s (TOST) Stock

TOST’s stock has seen a -14.56% decrease for the week, with a 1.04% rise in the past month and a 2.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.69% for Toast Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.16% for TOST stock, with a simple moving average of 8.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOST stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for TOST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TOST in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $23 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TOST reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for TOST stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 13th, 2023.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to TOST, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

TOST Trading at -3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.49%, as shares sank -6.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOST fell by -14.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.90. In addition, Toast Inc. saw 8.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOST starting from Matlock James Michael, who sale 359 shares at the price of $25.59 back on Feb 15. After this action, Matlock James Michael now owns 35,569 shares of Toast Inc., valued at $9,188 using the latest closing price.

Fredette Stephen, the Co-President of Toast Inc., sale 120,000 shares at $25.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Fredette Stephen is holding 3,537,787 shares at $3,033,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.02 for the present operating margin

+18.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Toast Inc. stands at -10.07. Equity return is now at value -29.30, with -18.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.75.