Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SMMT)’s stock price has increased by 8.18 compared to its previous closing price of 2.20. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMMT is -1.11.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for SMMT is 34.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.61% of that float. On February 21, 2023, SMMT’s average trading volume was 10.16M shares.

The Volatility of Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s (SMMT) Stock: A 2.37% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) has gone up by 2.37% for the week, with a -43.74% drop in the past month and a 128.85% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 14.75% for SMMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.15% for SMMT stock, with a simple moving average of 37.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMMT

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to SMMT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

SMMT Trading at -35.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.31%, as shares sank -45.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT rose by +2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.04. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc. saw -44.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from DUGGAN ROBERT W, who purchase 94,849,203 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Aug 16. After this action, DUGGAN ROBERT W now owns 162,532,792 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc., valued at $92,003,727 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Maky, the Co-CEO & President of Summit Therapeutics Inc., purchase 5,624,702 shares at $0.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Zanganeh Maky is holding 7,061,557 shares at $5,455,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Equity return is now at value -104.30, with -72.10 for asset returns.