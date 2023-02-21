MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX)’s stock price has increased by 25.67 compared to its previous closing price of 5.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.98.

The public float for MGNX is 59.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MGNX on February 21, 2023 was 738.70K shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on MacroGenics Inc.’s (MGNX) Stock

The stock of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has gone up by 19.96% for the week, with a 25.90% rise in the past month and a -1.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.23% for MGNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.48% for MGNX stock, with a simple moving average of 43.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGNX reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $5.70. The rating they have provided for MGNX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Neutral” to MGNX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

MGNX Trading at 13.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.04%, as shares surge +14.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX rose by +19.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.76. In addition, MacroGenics Inc. saw -1.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 500,000 shares at the price of $5.07 back on Feb 14. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 9,579,963 shares of MacroGenics Inc., valued at $2,532,600 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of MacroGenics Inc., purchase 150,000 shares at $5.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 9,079,963 shares at $794,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-261.85 for the present operating margin

+82.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for MacroGenics Inc. stands at -260.97. Equity return is now at value -111.60, with -74.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.