Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID)’s stock price has decreased by -7.50 compared to its previous closing price of 10.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/12/23 that Lucid’s Production Jumps Over a Lowered Bar. The Stock Is Rising.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) is $13.43, which is $4.07 above the current market price. The public float for LCID is 1.61B, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of LCID on February 21, 2023 was 33.68M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Lucid Group Inc.’s (LCID) Stock

The stock of Lucid Group Inc. (LCID) has gone down by -0.88% for the week, with a 29.28% rise in the past month and a -11.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.68% for LCID. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.23% for LCID stock, with a simple moving average of -28.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LCID

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LCID stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for LCID by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LCID in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $12 based on the research report published on January 23rd of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LCID reach a price target of $21. The rating they have provided for LCID stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to LCID, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on November 30th of the previous year.

LCID Trading at 15.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCID to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.77%, as shares surge +15.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCID fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.85. In addition, Lucid Group Inc. saw 48.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LCID starting from PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, who purchase 85,712,679 shares at the price of $10.68 back on Dec 22. After this action, PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of Lucid Group Inc., valued at $914,999,991 using the latest closing price.

Bell Michael, the Senior Vice President, Digital of Lucid Group Inc., sale 12,574 shares at $8.57 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that Bell Michael is holding 1,261,950 shares at $107,716 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LCID

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5645.11 for the present operating margin

-471.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lucid Group Inc. stands at -9515.55. Equity return is now at value -51.20, with -25.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.43.