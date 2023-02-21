The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD)’s stock price has decreased by -4.54 compared to its previous closing price of 317.95. but the company has seen a -6.19% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 3 hours ago that Home Depot Forecasts Earnings Drop This Year

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.16x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.92. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Home Depot Inc. (HD) by analysts is $340.65, which is $33.97 above the current market price. The public float for HD is 1.02B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of HD was 3.68M shares.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

HD stock saw a decrease of -6.19% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.65% and a quarterly a decrease of -2.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for The Home Depot Inc. (HD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.57% for HD stock, with a simple moving average of 0.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HD stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for HD in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $323 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HD reach a price target of $335, previously predicting the price at $390. The rating they have provided for HD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 20th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to HD, setting the target price at $337 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

HD Trading at -5.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -4.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HD fell by -7.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $320.65. In addition, The Home Depot Inc. saw -3.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HD starting from KINNAIRD JEFFREY G, who sale 6,403 shares at the price of $311.65 back on Nov 18. After this action, KINNAIRD JEFFREY G now owns 25,241 shares of The Home Depot Inc., valued at $1,995,495 using the latest closing price.

Siddiqui Fahim, the EVP and CIO of The Home Depot Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $311.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Siddiqui Fahim is holding 3,928 shares at $622,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.24 for the present operating margin

+32.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Home Depot Inc. stands at +10.87.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.