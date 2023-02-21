Galera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX)’s stock price has increased by 8.18 compared to its previous closing price of 1.59. however, the company has experienced a -26.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) is $11.20, which is $10.78 above the current market price. The public float for GRTX is 39.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GRTX on February 21, 2023 was 245.36K shares.

The 6.80% Simple Moving Average of Galera Therapeutics Inc.’s (GRTX) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Galera Therapeutics Inc. (GRTX) has seen a -26.50% decrease in the past week, with a -18.49% drop in the past month, and a -1.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.16% for GRTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -22.14% for GRTX stock, with a simple moving average of 6.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRTX

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GRTX reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for GRTX stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 19th, 2021.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to GRTX, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

GRTX Trading at -9.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.32%, as shares sank -18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRTX fell by -26.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1900. In addition, Galera Therapeutics Inc. saw 15.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GRTX

Equity return is now at value 81.30, with -94.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.98.