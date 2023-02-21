Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD)’s stock price has increased by 10.88 compared to its previous closing price of 15.07. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) is above average at 17.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for MD is 80.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MD on February 21, 2023 was 611.60K shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s (MD) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MD stock has gone up by 11.77%, with a monthly gain of 8.09% and a quarterly surge of 6.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.59% for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.57% for MD stock, with a simple moving average of -7.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MD stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for MD by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for MD in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $29 based on the research report published on September 27th of the previous year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MD reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Sell” to MD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

MD Trading at 9.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.03%, as shares surge +9.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MD rose by +11.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.33. In addition, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. saw 12.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MD starting from ORDAN MARK S, who sale 22,166 shares at the price of $15.45 back on Nov 21. After this action, ORDAN MARK S now owns 346,645 shares of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc., valued at $342,465 using the latest closing price.

Swift James D, the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc., sale 24,000 shares at $15.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Swift James D is holding 87,956 shares at $367,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+21.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. stands at +3.17. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.