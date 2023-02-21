DZS Inc. (NASDAQ: DZSI)’s stock price has decreased by -23.13 compared to its previous closing price of 12.06. but the company has seen a -27.18% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.32.

The public float for DZSI is 18.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of DZSI was 144.46K shares.

The -13.88% Decline of DZS Inc.’s (DZSI) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of DZS Inc. (DZSI) has gone down by -27.18% for the week, with a -27.58% drop in the past month and a -32.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.44% for DZSI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.60% for DZSI stock, with a simple moving average of -32.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DZSI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DZSI stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for DZSI by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DZSI in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $25 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DZSI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for DZSI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2022.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to DZSI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on June 22nd of the previous year.

DZSI Trading at -25.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DZSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares sank -28.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DZSI fell by -27.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.44. In addition, DZS Inc. saw -26.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DZSI starting from DASAN NETWORKS, INC, who sale 1,000,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Nov 21. After this action, DASAN NETWORKS, INC now owns 9,093,015 shares of DZS Inc., valued at $11,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DZSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.11 for the present operating margin

+30.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for DZS Inc. stands at -9.96. Equity return is now at value -13.90, with -5.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.