Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI)’s stock price has decreased by -7.27 compared to its previous closing price of 2.75. however, the company has experienced a -11.76% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/04/22 that ANGI Homeservices Rises as a New CEO Prepares to Step In

, and the 36-month beta value for ANGI is at 1.67. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ANGI is $4.69, which is $2.14 above the current market price. The public float for ANGI is 79.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.89% of that float. The average trading volume for ANGI on February 21, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Angi Inc.’s (ANGI) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Angi Inc. (ANGI) has seen a -11.76% decrease in the past week, with a -9.57% drop in the past month, and a 17.51% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.60% for ANGI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.13% for ANGI stock, with a simple moving average of -27.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ANGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ANGI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ANGI reach a price target of $2.60. The rating they have provided for ANGI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Sell” to ANGI, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on December 02nd of the previous year.

ANGI Trading at 1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.32%, as shares sank -10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGI fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Angi Inc. saw 8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGI starting from Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, who sale 48,164 shares at the price of $3.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Shanmugasundaram Kulesh now owns 22,416 shares of Angi Inc., valued at $144,492 using the latest closing price.

Shanmugasundaram Kulesh, the Chief Technology Officer of Angi Inc., sale 6 shares at $3.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 30, which means that Shanmugasundaram Kulesh is holding 70,580 shares at $18 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.30 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Angi Inc. stands at -6.79. Equity return is now at value -9.10, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.