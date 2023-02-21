TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP)’s stock price has decreased by -24.97 compared to its previous closing price of 0.95. However, the company has experienced a -20.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) is $18.00, which is $13.28 above the current market price. The public float for TFFP is 19.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TFFP on February 21, 2023 was 187.14K shares.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (TFFP) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TFFP) has seen a -20.40% decrease in the past week, with a -22.97% drop in the past month, and a -42.68% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.31% for TFFP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.20% for TFFP stock, with a simple moving average of -80.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TFFP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TFFP stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TFFP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TFFP in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $22 based on the research report published on May 19th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TFFP reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for TFFP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 08th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TFFP, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

TFFP Trading at -26.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFFP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.07%, as shares sank -24.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFFP fell by -20.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9213. In addition, TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -31.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TFFP starting from Weisman Harlan F, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.06 back on Dec 15. After this action, Weisman Harlan F now owns 64,615 shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $53,000 using the latest closing price.

Fletcher Aaron G.L., the Director of TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 43,470 shares at $1.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Fletcher Aaron G.L. is holding 143,470 shares at $49,990 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TFFP

Equity return is now at value -122.70, with -112.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 19.81.