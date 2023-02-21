TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 14.01. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and the 36-month beta value for FTI is at 1.80.

The average price suggested by analysts for FTI is $15.17, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for FTI is 440.51M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.78% of that float. The average trading volume for FTI on February 21, 2023 was 5.71M shares.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Stock Faces 3.10% Weekly Volatility

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has seen a -0.57% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.37% gain in the past month and a 13.63% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.57% for FTI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.70% for FTI stock, with a simple moving average of 44.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for FTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FTI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTI reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for FTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2023.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to FTI, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on October 25th of the previous year.

FTI Trading at 10.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTI fell by -0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.69. In addition, TechnipFMC plc saw 14.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTI starting from Landes Jonathan, who sale 10,400 shares at the price of $12.00 back on Dec 29. After this action, Landes Jonathan now owns 138,545 shares of TechnipFMC plc, valued at $124,800 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTI

Equity return is now at value -6.80, with -2.30 for asset returns.