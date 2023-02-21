Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM): A Technical Analysis

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.79 compared to its previous closing price of 90.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Berkshire Hathaway Sheds Most of Its Stake in Chip Maker TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 31 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is $158.97, which is $7.1 above the current market price. The public float for TSM is 4.86B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TSM on February 21, 2023 was 14.64M shares.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

TSM’s stock has fallen by -5.53% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.92% and a quarterly rise of 13.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.29% for TSM stock, with a simple moving average of 9.92% for the last 200 days.

TSM Trading at 5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares sank -1.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSM fell by -5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.09. In addition, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited saw 20.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TSM

Equity return is now at value 31.40, with 18.20 for asset returns.