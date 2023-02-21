SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN)’s stock price has increased by 9.84 compared to its previous closing price of 3.66. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The average price predicted for SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) by analysts is $3.70, which is -$0.32 below the current market price. The public float for SOUN is 80.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.75% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of SOUN was 8.14M shares.

Trading Update: SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock Endures 26.59% Monthly Volatility

SOUN’s stock has seen a 1.52% increase for the week, with a 221.60% rise in the past month and a 110.47% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.59% for SoundHound AI Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 46.47% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of 21.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOUN

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOUN reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for SOUN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 01st, 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SOUN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on June 28th of the previous year.

SOUN Trading at 124.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.04%, as shares surge +183.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +211.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 127.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $4.47 back on Feb 07. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,045,380 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $44,750 using the latest closing price.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, the Chief Technology Officer of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY is holding 1,055,380 shares at $56,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Equity return is now at value 59.90, with -179.80 for asset returns.