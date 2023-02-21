SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s stock price has decreased by -5.16 compared to its previous closing price of 6.98. but the company has seen a -2.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for SOFI is 870.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.60% of that float. The average trading volume of SOFI on February 21, 2023 was 41.42M shares.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

SoFi Technologies Inc.’s (SOFI) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has seen a -2.79% decrease in the past week, with a 22.37% rise in the past month, and a 19.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.31% for SOFI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.46% for SOFI stock, with a simple moving average of 12.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOFI reach a price target of $9, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for SOFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

SOFI Trading at 19.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +16.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.77. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 43.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Lavet Robert S, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $8.06 back on Feb 02. After this action, Lavet Robert S now owns 1,253,269 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $1,612,400 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., purchase 300,000 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 5,658,612 shares at $1,378,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -3.10 for asset returns.