Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)’s stock price has decreased by -6.28 compared to its previous closing price of 164.40. However, the company has experienced a -2.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 12/01/22 that Snowflake Slips on Lower-Than-Expected Outlook

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for SNOW is $182.66, which is $31.07 above than the current price. The public float for SNOW is 291.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on February 21, 2023 was 5.34M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Snowflake Inc.’s (SNOW) Stock in the Past Quarter

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has experienced a -2.07% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.93% rise in the past month, and a -0.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.51% for SNOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.21% for SNOW stock, with a simple moving average of 0.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $170 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $144. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 15th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Neutral” to SNOW, setting the target price at $173 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

SNOW Trading at 4.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +6.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $159.65. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw 7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Scarpelli Michael, who sale 200,000 shares at the price of $151.76 back on Dec 13. After this action, Scarpelli Michael now owns 101,097 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $30,351,310 using the latest closing price.

Slootman Frank, the CEO and Chairman of Snowflake Inc., sale 1,311 shares at $142.59 during a trade that took place back on Dec 09, which means that Slootman Frank is holding 133,011 shares at $186,935 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.64 for the present operating margin

+61.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -55.76. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -10.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.