Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA)’s stock price has increased by 11.71 compared to its previous closing price of 0.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) by analysts is $0.50, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for SYTA is 44.73M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.67% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of SYTA was 3.85M shares.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s (SYTA) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SYTA stock has gone up by 12.23%, with a monthly decline of -0.76% and a quarterly surge of 4.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.19% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.09% for SYTA stock, with a simple moving average of -69.00% for the last 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -1.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA rose by +14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1647. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw 10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-195.90 for the present operating margin

+11.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -313.11. Equity return is now at value -147.90, with -78.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.