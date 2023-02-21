Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 4.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.54% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 09/27/22 that Brett Favre’s SiriusXM Show Is On Hold

The price-to-earnings ratio for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is above average at 15.08x. The 36-month beta value for SIRI is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SIRI is $5.73, which is $1.2 above than the current price. The public float for SIRI is 658.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.67% of that float. The average trading volume of SIRI on February 21, 2023 was 15.00M shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has seen a -2.54% decrease in the past week, with a -20.55% drop in the past month, and a -29.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for SIRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.60% for SIRI stock, with a simple moving average of -24.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIRI

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIRI reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for SIRI stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 01st, 2022.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Hold” to SIRI, setting the target price at $7.10 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

SIRI Trading at -19.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -21.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIRI fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.26. In addition, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. saw -21.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIRI starting from Salen Kristina, who sale 44,670 shares at the price of $6.46 back on Nov 23. After this action, Salen Kristina now owns 93,969 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., valued at $288,568 using the latest closing price.

BARRY THOMAS D, the Senior VP & Controller of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., sale 33,639 shares at $6.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that BARRY THOMAS D is holding 351,369 shares at $214,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIRI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.33 for the present operating margin

+43.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stands at +13.47. Equity return is now at value -34.30, with 12.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.