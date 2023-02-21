Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)’s stock price has increased by 4.09 compared to its previous closing price of 17.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/23 that Crypto Stocks Jump Despite Looming Regulatory Pressure

The average price estimated by analysts for SI is $16.33, which is -$2.39 below than the current price. The public float for SI is 25.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 78.64% of that float. The average trading volume of SI on February 21, 2023 was 9.23M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) Stock

The stock of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) has seen a 20.40% increase in the past week, with a 48.64% rise in the past month, and a -42.37% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.60% for SI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.48% for SI stock, with a simple moving average of -68.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SI stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SI in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $9 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SI reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $30. The rating they have provided for SI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Hold” to SI, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 06th of the current year.

SI Trading at 9.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.24%, as shares surge +31.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SI rose by +20.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.56. In addition, Silvergate Capital Corporation saw 3.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SI starting from LANE ALAN J, who sale 16,314 shares at the price of $92.46 back on Jul 21. After this action, LANE ALAN J now owns 0 shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation, valued at $1,508,324 using the latest closing price.

Fraher Kathleen, the Chief Operating Officer of Silvergate Capital Corporation, sale 750 shares at $135.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Fraher Kathleen is holding 10,097 shares at $101,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SI

Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.