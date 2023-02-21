Should You Invest in Teck Resources Limited (TECK) Now?

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK)’s stock price has increased by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 44.12. However, the company has seen a 7.40% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE: TECK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TECK is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TECK is $46.73, which is $16.57 above the current market price. The public float for TECK is 504.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume for TECK on February 21, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

The -13.88% Decline of Teck Resources Limited’s (TECK) Stock in the Past Quarter

TECK’s stock has risen by 7.40% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 5.75% and a quarterly rise of 35.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for Teck Resources Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.47% for TECK stock, with a simple moving average of 26.14% for the last 200 days.

TECK Trading at 11.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TECK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TECK rose by +5.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.45. In addition, Teck Resources Limited saw 18.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TECK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.11 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teck Resources Limited stands at +21.27. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 9.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.