Should You Invest in Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) Now?

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL)’s stock price has decreased by -2.61 compared to its previous closing price of 15.30. However, the company has experienced a 0.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/10/23 that Newell Brands Slashes Profit Targets, Changes CEOs

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NWL is at 0.93.

The public float for NWL is 411.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.23% of that float. The average trading volume for NWL on February 21, 2023 was 4.32M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Newell Brands Inc.’s (NWL) Stock

NWL’s stock has risen by 0.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.47% and a quarterly rise of 14.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.68% for Newell Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.89% for NWL stock, with a simple moving average of -12.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NWL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NWL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $15 based on the research report published on February 17th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWL reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for NWL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on October 31st, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NWL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on March 30th of the previous year.

NWL Trading at 3.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares sank -1.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWL rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.49. In addition, Newell Brands Inc. saw 13.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWL starting from Craigie James, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $13.36 back on Nov 02. After this action, Craigie James now owns 31,868 shares of Newell Brands Inc., valued at $133,600 using the latest closing price.

ICAHN BRETT, the Director of Newell Brands Inc., sale 71,304 shares at $16.89 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that ICAHN BRETT is holding 953,003 shares at $1,204,325 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.18 for the present operating margin

+29.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newell Brands Inc. stands at +2.08. Equity return is now at value 5.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.