Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT)’s stock price has decreased by -7.09 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. but the company has seen a -11.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.51.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) is $0.49, The public float for SFT is 151.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SFT on February 21, 2023 was 3.56M shares.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) has seen a -11.74% decrease in the past week, with a 40.54% gain in the past month, and a -26.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.08% for SFT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.66% for SFT stock, with a simple moving average of -61.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFT

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFT reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $2.50. The rating they have provided for SFT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 10th, 2022.

SFT Trading at 15.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.85%, as shares surge +38.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFT fell by -11.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2572. In addition, Shift Technologies Inc. saw 71.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.77 for the present operating margin

+6.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shift Technologies Inc. stands at -26.11.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.