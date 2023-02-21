Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA)’s stock price has increased by 21.62 compared to its previous closing price of 2.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 179.07% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SERA is $3.25, which is -$0.35 below the current price. The public float for SERA is 25.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SERA on February 21, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

Sera Prognostics Inc.’s (SERA) Stock: A 135.65% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) has gone up by 179.07% for the week, with a 122.22% rise in the past month and a 151.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 32.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.43% for SERA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 135.65% for SERA stock, with a simple moving average of 116.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SERA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SERA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SERA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SERA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on March 30th of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SERA reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SERA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2021.

SERA Trading at 151.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SERA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 32.51%, as shares surge +136.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +192.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SERA rose by +179.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.63. In addition, Sera Prognostics Inc. saw 185.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SERA starting from Boniface John J., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $2.22 back on Jul 27. After this action, Boniface John J. now owns 46,510 shares of Sera Prognostics Inc., valued at $2,220 using the latest closing price.

Boniface John J., the Chief Scientific Officer of Sera Prognostics Inc., sale 2,725 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 26, which means that Boniface John J. is holding 46,510 shares at $5,859 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SERA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43164.63 for the present operating margin

-748.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sera Prognostics Inc. stands at -42693.90. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -35.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.11.