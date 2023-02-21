SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT)’s stock price has decreased by -8.44 compared to its previous closing price of 2.25. but the company has seen a 4.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLQT is $1.83, which is -$0.23 below than the current price. The public float for SLQT is 117.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. The average trading volume of SLQT on February 21, 2023 was 2.40M shares.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) Stock Showcases 62.40% 20-Day Moving Average

In the past week, SLQT stock has gone up by 4.57%, with a monthly gain of 211.37% and a quarterly surge of 181.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.99% for SelectQuote Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 62.40% for SLQT stock, with a simple moving average of 40.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLQT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SLQT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SLQT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on April 01st of the previous year 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SLQT reach a price target of $3, previously predicting the price at $13. The rating they have provided for SLQT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on February 08th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to SLQT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

SLQT Trading at 123.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.32%, as shares surge +197.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +259.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLQT rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.34. In addition, SelectQuote Inc. saw 206.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLQT starting from Gunter Matthew Scott, who purchase 24,300 shares at the price of $1.04 back on Sep 02. After this action, Gunter Matthew Scott now owns 400,649 shares of SelectQuote Inc., valued at $25,175 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.04 for the present operating margin

+38.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for SelectQuote Inc. stands at -38.94. Equity return is now at value -32.80, with -10.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.