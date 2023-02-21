SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC)’s stock price has increased by 9.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.91. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is $20.00, The public float for SPRC is 3.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% of that float. On February 21, 2023, SPRC’s average trading volume was 316.02K shares.

SciSparc Ltd.’s (SPRC) Stock: A 11.22% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has seen a 19.76% increase in the past week, with a 10.50% rise in the past month, and a -2.91% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.35% for SPRC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.22% for SPRC stock, with a simple moving average of -26.93% for the last 200 days.

SPRC Trading at 14.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.14%, as shares surge +18.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +19.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9069. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw 32.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.