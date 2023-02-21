Sabre Corporation (SABR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR)’s stock price has decreased by -7.80 compared to its previous closing price of 5.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -22.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for SABR is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SABR is $8.94, which is $1.85 above than the current price. The public float for SABR is 324.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.39% of that float. The average trading volume of SABR on February 21, 2023 was 7.03M shares.

Sabre Corporation (SABR) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

SABR’s stock has fallen by -22.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.56% and a quarterly drop of -1.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.88% for Sabre Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.65% for SABR stock, with a simple moving average of -17.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SABR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SABR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SABR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SABR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7 based on the research report published on January 11th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to SABR, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 06th of the previous year.

SABR Trading at -18.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SABR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.08%, as shares sank -24.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SABR fell by -22.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.88. In addition, Sabre Corporation saw -13.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SABR starting from MANDEL GAIL, who sale 715 shares at the price of $6.87 back on Jan 30. After this action, MANDEL GAIL now owns 50,626 shares of Sabre Corporation, valued at $4,912 using the latest closing price.

Randolfi Michael O, the Executive Vice President, CFO of Sabre Corporation, purchase 100,000 shares at $4.79 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Randolfi Michael O is holding 209,170 shares at $478,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SABR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.29 for the present operating margin

+58.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabre Corporation stands at -17.14. Equity return is now at value 100.80, with -11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.