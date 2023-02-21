ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS)’s stock price has increased by 15.21 compared to its previous closing price of 4.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

, and the 36-month beta value for RSLS is at -0.05.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The public float for RSLS is 0.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.45% of that float. The average trading volume for RSLS on February 21, 2023 was 721.49K shares.

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has seen a -0.40% decrease in the past week, with a -30.56% drop in the past month, and a -54.81% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.77% for RSLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -27.61% for RSLS stock, with a simple moving average of -74.52% for the last 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -31.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.87%, as shares sank -34.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS fell by -0.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -87.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.77. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -25.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 7,357 shares at the price of $0.15 back on Dec 01. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 325,404 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $1,112 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., sale 364,756 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 28, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 332,761 shares at $61,826 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Equity return is now at value -188.60, with -151.40 for asset returns.