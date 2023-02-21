Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RETA)’s stock price has increased by 14.38 compared to its previous closing price of 42.69. However, the company has seen a 11.92% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21.

The public float for RETA is 30.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 27.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RETA on February 21, 2023 was 580.64K shares.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, RETA stock has gone up by 11.92%, with a monthly gain of 27.59% and a quarterly surge of 28.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.55% for Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.24% for RETA stock, with a simple moving average of 51.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RETA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RETA stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for RETA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RETA in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $75 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RETA reach a price target of $91. The rating they have provided for RETA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 24th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to RETA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

RETA Trading at 22.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RETA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares surge +25.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RETA rose by +11.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.79. In addition, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 28.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RETA

Equity return is now at value -322.30, with -47.40 for asset returns.