HubSpot Inc. (NYSE: HUBS)’s stock price has increased by 11.80 compared to its previous closing price of 361.93. However, the company has seen a gain of 17.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HUBS is 1.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for HUBS is $448.56, which is $26.87 above the current price. The public float for HUBS is 46.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.57% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBS on February 21, 2023 was 702.90K shares.

Real-Time Update: HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) has seen a 17.14% increase in the past week, with a 29.77% gain in the past month, and a 37.12% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.84% for HUBS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.03% for HUBS stock, with a simple moving average of 29.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUBS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUBS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HUBS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HUBS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $400 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Macquarie, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HUBS reach a price target of $355. The rating they have provided for HUBS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to HUBS, setting the target price at $350 in the report published on July 27th of the previous year.

HUBS Trading at 26.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +22.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBS rose by +17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $361.75. In addition, HubSpot Inc. saw 39.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUBS starting from Shah Dharmesh, who sale 5,281 shares at the price of $356.26 back on Jan 26. After this action, Shah Dharmesh now owns 1,459,416 shares of HubSpot Inc., valued at $1,881,393 using the latest closing price.

Shah Dharmesh, the Chief Technology Officer of HubSpot Inc., sale 8,191 shares at $351.02 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Shah Dharmesh is holding 1,464,697 shares at $2,875,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+81.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for HubSpot Inc. stands at -6.51. Equity return is now at value -13.50, with -5.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.21.