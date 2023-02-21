QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock: A Value Analysis

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS)’s stock price has increased by 5.10 compared to its previous closing price of 9.81. However, the company has seen a 25.58% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 04/27/22 that QuantumScape Missed Earnings Estimates. Why the Stock Is Rising.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is $8.00, which is $1.8 above the current market price. The public float for QS is 262.63M and currently, short sellers hold a 22.36% of that float. On February 21, 2023, QS’s average trading volume was 7.46M shares.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

QS’s stock has risen by 25.58% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 43.79% and a quarterly rise of 38.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.12% for QuantumScape Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.01% for QS stock, with a simple moving average of 10.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for QS by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for QS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to QS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

QS Trading at 40.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.04%, as shares surge +33.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +25.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.94. In addition, QuantumScape Corporation saw 81.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $10.31 back on Feb 17. After this action, MCCARTHY MICHAEL O III now owns 725,340 shares of QuantumScape Corporation, valued at $206,160 using the latest closing price.

Singh Mohit, the Chief Development Officer of QuantumScape Corporation, sale 178,500 shares at $10.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Singh Mohit is holding 657,733 shares at $1,874,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -14.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.