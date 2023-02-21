Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX)’s stock price has decreased by -6.99 compared to its previous closing price of 3.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -12.18% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The public float for PRAX is 46.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of PRAX was 991.80K shares.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) has gone down by -12.18% for the week, with a -14.57% drop in the past month and a 63.98% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.91% for PRAX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.56% for PRAX stock, with a simple moving average of -3.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRAX stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PRAX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PRAX in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on June 06th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRAX reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for PRAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 16th, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to PRAX, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

PRAX Trading at 5.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.57%, as shares sank -23.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +67.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRAX fell by -12.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.30. In addition, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. saw 45.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRAX starting from Mastrocola Lauren, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $1.93 back on Jun 16. After this action, Mastrocola Lauren now owns 31,391 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc., valued at $5,775 using the latest closing price.

Nemiroff Alex, the General Counsel and Secretary of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $1.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Nemiroff Alex is holding 39,347 shares at $12,225 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRAX

Equity return is now at value -167.50, with -127.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.23.