Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL)’s stock price has decreased by -12.22 compared to its previous closing price of 73.46. However, the company has experienced a -1.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PLL is 1.10.

The average price predicted by analysts for PLL is $106.72, which is $42.66 above the current price. The public float for PLL is 17.42M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLL on February 21, 2023 was 456.04K shares.

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Stock Observes 17.24% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PLL stock has gone down by -1.48%, with a monthly gain of 9.40% and a quarterly surge of 13.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.10% for Piedmont Lithium Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.00% for PLL stock, with a simple moving average of 17.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLL stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for PLL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLL in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $108 based on the research report published on October 27th of the previous year 2022.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PLL reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for PLL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 23rd, 2022.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Buy” to PLL, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on July 23rd of the previous year.

PLL Trading at 10.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.01%, as shares surge +3.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLL fell by -1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.97. In addition, Piedmont Lithium Inc. saw 46.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLL starting from Phillips Keith D., who sale 705 shares at the price of $50.36 back on Jan 06. After this action, Phillips Keith D. now owns 128,277 shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc., valued at $35,504 using the latest closing price.

McVey Krishna, the EVP and CAO of Piedmont Lithium Inc., sale 315 shares at $50.32 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that McVey Krishna is holding 1,111 shares at $15,851 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLL

The total capital return value is set at -18.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.27.

Based on Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.67.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 23.16.