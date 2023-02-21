Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE)’s stock price has increased by 0.61 compared to its previous closing price of 42.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/23 that Pfizer, Novartis, Merck Executives Say They Are Hunting for Deals Again

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.89x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pfizer Inc. (PFE) by analysts is $51.39, which is $9.6 above the current market price. The public float for PFE is 5.61B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of PFE was 21.89M shares.

Pfizer Inc.’s (PFE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has seen a -1.53% decrease in the past week, with a -3.89% drop in the past month, and a -10.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.62% for PFE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.85% for PFE stock, with a simple moving average of -10.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFE stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for PFE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PFE in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $51 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PFE reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for PFE stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 26th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to PFE, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on January 17th of the current year.

PFE Trading at -9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares sank -4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFE fell by -1.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.93. In addition, Pfizer Inc. saw -15.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFE starting from DAMICO JENNIFER B., who sale 4,218 shares at the price of $53.96 back on Jun 07. After this action, DAMICO JENNIFER B. now owns 10,846 shares of Pfizer Inc., valued at $227,603 using the latest closing price.

DAMICO JENNIFER B., the SVP & Controller of Pfizer Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $50.50 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that DAMICO JENNIFER B. is holding 15,064 shares at $202,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFE

Equity return is now at value 34.50, with 15.50 for asset returns.