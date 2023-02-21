Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 11.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBR is 1.41.

The public float for PBR is 4.20B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBR on February 21, 2023 was 28.71M shares.

Navigating the Volatility of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s (PBR) Stock

The stock of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has seen a 0.17% increase in the past week, with a 1.76% rise in the past month, and a 1.50% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.67% for PBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.09% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBR

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PBR reach a price target of $12.30, previously predicting the price at $13.60. The rating they have provided for PBR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to PBR, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

PBR Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.43. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras saw 8.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Equity return is now at value 44.00, with 18.00 for asset returns.