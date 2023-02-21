Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR)’s stock price has decreased by -5.43 compared to its previous closing price of 10.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/27/22 that Exxon Mobil Has a Potash Problem in the Permian Basin

Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE: PR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 4.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Permian Resources Corporation (PR) by analysts is $12.64, which is $2.5 above the current market price. The public float for PR is 207.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.80% of that float. On February 21, 2023, the average trading volume of PR was 6.05M shares.

Understanding the 4.80% Volatility Levels of Permian Resources Corporation’s (PR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

PR’s stock has fallen by -7.32% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.97% and a quarterly drop of -11.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.80% for Permian Resources Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.80% for PR stock, with a simple moving average of 16.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PR stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for PR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PR in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $13 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PR reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 26th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to PR, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

PR Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -7.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PR fell by -7.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.42. In addition, Permian Resources Corporation saw 3.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PR starting from Garrison Matthew R., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Nov 04. After this action, Garrison Matthew R. now owns 1,107,566 shares of Permian Resources Corporation, valued at $440,320 using the latest closing price.

Garrison Matthew R., the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of Permian Resources Corporation, sale 40,000 shares at $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 27, which means that Garrison Matthew R. is holding 1,147,566 shares at $400,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.24 for the present operating margin

+45.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Permian Resources Corporation stands at +13.42. Equity return is now at value 21.00, with 11.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.52.